Man, 19, sentenced for crimes tied to teen boy’s killing at west Wichita apartment

A Sedgwick County judge has ordered a Wichita man to serve five years, five months in prison in connection with the April 25, 2021, slaying of a teen at an apartment in the 3800 block of West 13th Street.

Easton Gavin Shaner-Palmer, 19, pleaded guilty on Aug. 18 to aggravated burglary and attempted robbery tied to incidents that culminated in the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Erik Stokes Jr. of Wichita. Police have said Stokes and another 17-year-old boy were shot when three people forced their way into the apartment and opened fire in a bedroom around 6:50 p.m.

Court records say Shaner-Palmer and his brother went to the apartment with a woman to buy illegal vaping cartridges containing tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, the psychoactive substance in marijuana. But an armed robbery and shooting allegedly unfolded instead.

Stokes died at the scene from a gunshot wound to his trunk, according to an affidavit released in the case. The other teen injured survived a gunshot wound to a leg.

Originally, prosecutors charged Shaner-Palmer with first-degree felony murder and attempted aggravated robbery in the case, court records show.

Two others are also facing charges:

Breckyn I. Elliott, 20, of Wichita, is scheduled for an Oct. 18 preliminary hearing on counts of attempted obstruction and attempted possession of marijuana.

Jaron C. Palmer, 25, of Wichita, is scheduled for trial on Nov. 7 on counts of first-degree felony murder, aggravated burglary, aggravated battery, aggravated robbery and battery. He has pleaded not guilty.

Judge Eric Williams sentenced Shaner-Palmer on Wednesday, a spokesman for the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office, Dan Dillon, said.