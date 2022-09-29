Man, 19, sentenced for crimes tied to teen boy’s killing at west Wichita apartment

Amy Renee Leiker
A Sedgwick County judge has ordered a Wichita man to serve five years, five months in prison in connection with the April 25, 2021, slaying of a teen at an apartment in the 3800 block of West 13th Street.

Easton Gavin Shaner-Palmer, 19, pleaded guilty on Aug. 18 to aggravated burglary and attempted robbery tied to incidents that culminated in the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Erik Stokes Jr. of Wichita. Police have said Stokes and another 17-year-old boy were shot when three people forced their way into the apartment and opened fire in a bedroom around 6:50 p.m.

Court records say Shaner-Palmer and his brother went to the apartment with a woman to buy illegal vaping cartridges containing tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, the psychoactive substance in marijuana. But an armed robbery and shooting allegedly unfolded instead.

Stokes died at the scene from a gunshot wound to his trunk, according to an affidavit released in the case. The other teen injured survived a gunshot wound to a leg.

Originally, prosecutors charged Shaner-Palmer with first-degree felony murder and attempted aggravated robbery in the case, court records show.

Two others are also facing charges:

  • Breckyn I. Elliott, 20, of Wichita, is scheduled for an Oct. 18 preliminary hearing on counts of attempted obstruction and attempted possession of marijuana.

  • Jaron C. Palmer, 25, of Wichita, is scheduled for trial on Nov. 7 on counts of first-degree felony murder, aggravated burglary, aggravated battery, aggravated robbery and battery. He has pleaded not guilty.

Judge Eric Williams sentenced Shaner-Palmer on Wednesday, a spokesman for the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office, Dan Dillon, said.

