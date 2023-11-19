Man, 19, in serious condition after midnight attack in Kapolei

Nov. 19—Honolulu police are investigating a second-degree attempted murder case that happened earlier this morning in Kapolei.

A 19-year-old man was reportedly assaulted by an unknown male with a dangerous instrument just before midnight, according to a police report. The victim was in serious condition and drove himself to a hospital.

The unknown suspect fled the scene in an unknown direction, police said.

No arrests have been made.

No other details were immediately available.