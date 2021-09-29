Man, 19, shot and killed at Tampa apartment complex, police say

TAMPA — A 19-year-old man was shot and killed Tuesday night at the Apartments at River Oaks, Tampa police said.

Police were called to the complex off the 6700 block of Woodville Street around 11 p.m. after someone reported shots fired. Officers found the victim and he was transported to a nearby hospital.

The man, who was not identified, later died at the hospital, police said.

Police have not made an arrest. They say the shooting is not believed to have been a random act.

Anyone with information was asked to call Crime Stoppers Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-8477.

This is a developing story.