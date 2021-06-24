Man, 19, shot while walking down street

Jun. 24—DANVILLE — A man walking along Jackson Street was shot in the leg Wednesday, and police are seeking information on the incident.

At around 9:51 p.m. Danville police responded to the area of the 1000 block of Jackson in reference to a victim with a gunshot wound, according to a press release issued by Comm. Josh Webb.

Upon arrival officers located a 19-year-old Danville man with a gunshot wound to his leg. The victim stated he was walking on Jackson when he heard several gunshots and he was struck in the leg.

The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of his non-life threatening wound.

No suspect information is currently available and no other injuries were reported during this incident.

The investigation into this incident continues and no other information is being released at this time.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.