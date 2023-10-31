Man, 19, takes plea deal in shooting death of 13-year-old boy

Oct. 30—Gabriel Aguayo, 19, of Linda pleaded no contest late last week to second degree murder and admitted to discharging a firearm in the July 6 shooting death of a 13-year-old boy in Linda, Yuba County District Attorney Clint Curry said.

Curry said Aguayo is scheduled to be sentenced to an "agreed upon term of 19 years to life in state prison" at 9 a.m. on Jan. 8, 2024.

At around 11:30 p.m. on July 6, Yuba County Sheriff's deputies responded to reports of a shooting at Shasta Glen Apartments in Linda, the Appeal previously reported. According to the Yuba County District Attorney's Office, Yuba County Sheriff's Department Deputy Daniel Pierce was on patrol nearby when he heard about five gunshots.

Eventually, Pierce was directed to where 13-year-old Chance Leon of Linda, the apparent shooting victim, was located. Pierce and another sergeant rendered aid and performed CPR until other emergency personnel arrived, the DA's office said. Leon was later pronounced dead at the scene from injuries resulting from a single gunshot.

The Yuba County District Attorney's Office said that based on witness accounts and surveillance video, investigators "determined that Leon and a friend encountered Aguayo in the parking lot" of Shasta Glen Apartments in Linda.

"A specific motive for the shooting was never established, but several witnesses indicated there had been bad blood between Leon's group of friends and Aguayo. Witnesses said there was often trouble when Aguayo would visit relatives in the complex," the DA's office said. "Surveillance video showed Leon and his friend running from Aguayo. The video, combined with witness statements and bullet impacts in the exterior walls of the complex, showed that the boys fled as Aguayo fired multiple rounds in their direction. One of the rounds hit Leon, who then ran into a friend's apartment and collapsed. Aguayo fled to the apartment of a relative, where he was taken into custody a few hours after the incident."

Two other juveniles also were arrested at the scene for violations of their probation, the Appeal previously reported.

The firearm used by Aguayo was located days later. It was identified as a Glock 9 mm pistol and it had been "wrapped in a sock and buried under loose insulation in the attic of the apartment building where Aguayo was arrested," the DA's office said.