Man, 2-year-old boy hit by vehicle downtown Chicago: CPD
A man and a toddler were hit by a vehicle downtown Chicago Thursday morning, Chicago police said.
A man and a toddler were hit by a vehicle downtown Chicago Thursday morning, Chicago police said.
Ahead of Black Friday, Amazon’s flagship Fire Max 11 tablet is back down to its previous all-time low price of $150 for the 64GB model.
One for you and one for a friend. The post The Coach Black Friday deals are epic — prices are up to 50% off and there are so many gorgeous handbags on sale appeared first on In The Know.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks game this Thanksgiving.
Carhartt Black Friday Deals are live! Save up to 40% on durable all-weather clothing for the whole family.
This week's Thursday Night Football game will be held on Black Friday. Here's what you need to know.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Packers vs. Lions Thanksgiving football game.
This flowy beauty has won the hearts of more than 2,500 shoppers — and it's over 50% off.
Be ready for the just-in-case with one of these handy helpers, starting at $30.
Cruise executives are taking a measured business approach that preserves cash and improves safety culture in an attempt to put GM's troubled autonomous vehicle subsidiary on the right path. The first steps in this rebuilding plan, which includes pausing production on its Origin robotaxi, were laid out in an internal email sent to employees by Mo Elshenawy, who was executive vice president of engineering at Cruise and ascended into the president role after co-founder and CEO Kyle Vogt resigned. For now, this strategy includes more "realistic" plans, according to Elshenawy.
A very rare 2008 Nissan Altima Hybrid sedan, found in a San Francisco Bay Area self-service car wrecking yard.
Japanese EV automaker HW Electro (HWE) says its delightfully boxy Puzzle will come to the US in 2025. More “kei van” than kei car, the boxy electric vehicle has rooftop solar panels and equipment for commercial disaster relief — including a crowbar.
Goldman Sachs is predicting good news for an electric vehicle market hit by lagging demand, with falling prices the key factor.
What does it mean to "be mogged" by someone with "hunter eyes"? Somehow it all makes sense to members of TikTok's looksmaxxing community.
Mastodon's latest update is tackling a problem Twitter users know all too well: the scourge of the "reply guys." A colloquial term for the men who regularly reply to women's posts in an overly familiar fashion, often to "mansplain," tone police, offer unsolicited advice or gaslight the original poster, reply guys have been a longtime problem on social media. Now, starting in the Mastodon app for Android, the company is experimenting with a simple reminder that will pop up when someone is about to respond to a stranger.
After a tumultuous few days at OpenAI Sam Altman is back as CEO and Microsoft's AI strategy remains intact.
The biggest news stories this morning: Sonos’ long-rumored headphones may appear April 2024, Sam Altman reinstated as OpenAI CEO, Teenage Engineering made a toy car that costs $250.
For many American families, this time of year means presents to buy and wrap, dinners to cook and host and a seemingly endless stream of events to prepare for — and often, that all falls on the shoulders of women.
Sam Altman is returning to OpenAI as CEO following after his firing five days ago launched the company onto one of the wildest rollercoaster rides in tech history,
Tuesday's World Cup qualifier between Brazil and Argentina was delayed and marred by crowd trouble.
Abercrombie & Fitch looks like one of the few winners from the apparel industry this holiday shopping season.