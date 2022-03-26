Man, 2 women charged in Rock Hill daylight armed robbery near downtown

A man recently released from a South Carolina prison and a woman on bail were among three people charged with the armed robbery of a Rock Hill smoke shop near downtown Friday, according to police and court records.

The man is accused of using a gun to rob the Smoker’s Cabinet on South Oakland Avenue around 1 p.m. Friday, according to a written release from Lt. Michael Chavis of the Rock Hill Police Department. The man dropped a hoodie and glove as he fled to a waiting car with two other people in it, Chavis said.

Two women who were in the car were also charged after the three suspects and car were found after the robbery, Chavis said in the statement.

No injuries were reported.

Eric Christopher Woodley, 51, of Rock Hill, was charged with armed robbery, conspiracy possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and possession of a weapon by a person convicted of a violent crime, police said.

Deneise Younger, 41, and Mildred Overton, 54, both of Rock Hill, were the two others charged with armed robbery and criminal conspiracy, police said.

Woodley is on supervised release by the S.C. Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services, according to that agency’s online records. He was released from prison in December after he was sentenced to four years for robbery, and was due to finish supervision April 1, South Carolina records show.

Woodley has other past York County convictions for burglary and other charges, online court records show.

Younger was free on $5,000 bail after an arrest by Rock Hill police in February for shoplifting, according to court records. That case remains pending. Younger has past convictions for drugs, shoplifting and accessory after a felony, records show.