Man, 20, allegedly used social media to threaten staff of Western Kentucky high school

A 20-year-old former student at Hickman County High School has been arrested and accused of threatening violence against the school’s staff in a social media post.

Kentucky State Police said Facebook had provided the Electronic Crimes Branch with information “advising that a post was flagged relating to a possible criminal threat.”

The social media post was traced to a device in Hickman County, state police said in a news release, and Buster A. Thomas, of Clinton, was arrested and charged with second-degree terroristic threatening. He was taken to the Ballard County Jail, state police said.

State police said they urge “all parents and youth to be aware of the dangers of social media and attentive to suspicious activity.” Threats or other suspicious activity can be reported anonymously by calling 1-800-222-5555 or through the KSP app.