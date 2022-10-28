Man, 20, arrested for allegedly snatching wallet from boy in Makiki

Oct. 28—Honolulu police arrested a 20-year-old man after he allegedly snatched a wallet from a 13-year-old boy in Makiki Wednesday.

Police said the boy was walking in the 2000 block of Wilder Avenue when the suspect approached him and snatched the wallet out of the boy's hand at about 3 :30 p.m. The suspect then fled on foot.

Police located the suspect a short distance away on Metcalf Street and arrested him on suspicion of second-degree theft.

Officers recovered the boy's wallet.

Police also arrested the suspect on suspicion of promoting a dangerous drug in the third degree after police found unspecified narcotics in his possession.