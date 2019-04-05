Man, 20, arrested in apparent road rage killing of 10-year-old Arizona girl: police

A 20-year-old Arizona man was arrested following the shooting death of 10-year-old Summerbell Brown in an apparent road rage incident, authorities announced on Friday.

Joshua Gonzalez was booked into a Maricopa County jail on one count of first-degree murder and three counts of aggravated assault stemming from the attack, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

ABC News reports that the suspect has an extensive criminal history and has had numerous contacts with law enforcement.



Photo: AP



Gonzalez was allegedly driving his white pickup truck on Wednesday evening when he began closely tailing the Brown family's sedan, which was carrying Summerbell, her sister and the girls' mother and father.

The disgruntled suspect followed the family into their driveway where, without leaving his truck, he opened fire before fleeing the scene. It remains unclear what may have incited the incident, but police believe road rage played a significant role.

"He was ready to start shooting," the victim's father, Dharquintium Brown, said. "I got out of my vehicle, and asked him, 'What's going on?' ... and he just got to firing. He shot my car, and he shot me, and he shot up my house and he killed my daughter."

Both Summerbell and her father were wounded in the attack. The10-year-old was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead. Brown was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and has since been released from the hospital.

Summerbell's mother, Taniesha Brown, who was not physically injured in the shooting, spoke out following her daughter's tragic death.

"There was no reason for her to be taken like this. I wish it was me instead of my baby," she told reporters. "This nightmare's going to be playing in my head every day. I just really hope she's at peace."