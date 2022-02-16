Man, 20, arrested in connection with shooting that left 2 dead on Sunday, police say

Wichita police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting that left two people dead Sunday in south Wichita, police spokesperson Charley Davidson said.

Brandon Prouse Jr., 20, of Wichita, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of first-degree murder, Davidson says.

Prouse is accused of fatally shooting Connor O’ Callaghan, 30, of Wichita and Bonnie Galloway, 38, of Wichita, at a home in the 2100 block of S. Erie, according to Davidson.

Investigators later learned that Prouse and the victims knew each other. All three were in the home when a “disturbance ensued,” Davidson said.

“This was not a random incident and is believed to involve illegal and dangerous drugs,” Davidson said.

The investigation is ongoing, and the case will be presented to the Sedgwick County district attorney’s office for review.