Man, 20, arrested on suspicion of armed robbery in Waianae

Nov. 9—Honolulu police arrested a 20-year-old man after he allegedly robbed a 47-year-old man at gunpoint in Waianae.

The robbery occurred at the Waianae Boat Harbor at about 2 a.m. Saturday.

Police said the victim was with some friends when the suspect approached the victim and pointed a gun at him.

The suspect took the victim's gold chain and fled the scene, police said. No injuries were reported.

Police said the suspect and victim are not known to one another.

Patrol officers located the suspect in Makaha Monday afternoon and arrested him on suspicion of first-degree robbery.