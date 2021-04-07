Man, 20, arrested in Woodbridge drive-by shooting

Apr. 7—The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office arrested a man in connection with a Woodbridge drive-by shooting just hours after the incident occurred.

According to the Sheriff's Office jail records, Christopher Jacob Balaga was booked into San Joaquin County Jail at about 10:30 p.m. April 2 without bail.

Balaga, 20, was arrested on suspicion of using a firearm to cause great bodily injury, shooting at an inhabited dwelling or vehicle, being a person prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition, attempted murder and a probation violation.

He appeared in a Lodi courtroom for arraignment at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, according to booking information and San Joaquin County Superior Court records.

Shortly before midnight on April 1, Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a drive-by shooting on the 19000 block of Triolo Street in Woodbridge.

Two 19-year-old males were injured in the incident, the Sheriff's Office said. The extent of their injuries was unknown.

At about 11:35 p.m. that night, another drive-by shooting was reported on local social media sites on the 1000 block of Lloyd Street in Lodi.

It is unknown if Balaga was involved in that incident as well.

According to San Joaquin County Superior Court records, Balaga was arrested last April on suspicion of vandalism with gang affiliation enhancements.

In December, he was sentenced to three years probation.

The Sheriff's Office confirmed Balaga's arrest late Tuesday. His next court appearance is May 17 at 8:45 a.m. in Lodi for further arraignment.