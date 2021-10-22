Man, 20, charged in Fort Worth shooting death of teenage boy

A 20-year-old man was arrested Thursday afternoon the fatal shooting of a teenage boy in early June.

Marlin Warren, 20, was charged with capital murder in the June 1 death of David Lopez Barrera, 14. .

Lopez Barrera’s death was ruled a homicide caused by a gunshot wound to the head and neck, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office. The shooting occurred around 7 p.m. in the parking lot of an apartment complex at 2151 Southeast Loop 820, records show.

Lopez Barrera was pronounced dead at the scene. He was killed just days before his 15th birthday.