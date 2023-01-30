Man, 20, dies after being shot, crashing car into Stockton Feather March Office Park

A man, who Stockton police discovered inside a vehicle that crashed into the Feather March Office Park, died early Monday morning in a hospital.

Police said the shooting victim, whose name has not yet been released, was 20 years old.

The incident started at 1:01 a.m. when officers received a report that a person had been shot and they responded to the office building. Arriving officers found a blue Chevy Trailblazer had hit the building. That's when they saw the man in the driver's seat, police said in their statement.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where he died of his wounds, according to police said.

Homicide detectives are investigating the incident. Police have not released the motive for the shooting or information about a possible suspect.

Stockton Police detectives and an evidence technician check out a Chevrolet Trailblazer that crashed into a building at the Feather March Office Complex on Feather River Drive near March Lane about 1 a.m. in Stockton on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. When police arrived on scene they found the adult male driver had been shot. He was taken to a hospital where he died.

The Stockton Police Department asks anyone with information to call its non-emergency number at (209) 937-8377 or the Investigations Division at (209) 937-8323.

To submit anonymous tips to Stockton Crime Stoppers:

Go online and enter a tip at StocktonPD.org.

Call Stockton Crime Stoppers at (209) 946-0600.

Download the P3 Tips mobile app and submit tips anonymously.

Stockton Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

This article originally appeared on The Record: Shooting victim, 20, dead after crashing into Stockton office building