Man, 20, faces firearms trafficking allegation following arrest in Sacramento County

A 20-year-old man is accused of being involved in the illegal trafficking of firearms, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office reported this week.

Isaiah Jackson was legally prohibited from possessing firearms, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office, and an investigation allegedly showed Jackson was trying to sell the guns.

Detectives served a search warrant Wednesday at Jackson’s residence, the Sheriff’s Office stated, and said they found a stolen handgun and an AR pistol. The location of the home was not released.

Jackson was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on firearms charges, then released on bond a few hours later.