Man, 20, fatally shot on Harlem street

A 20-year-old man was fatally shot on a Harlem street, police said Monday.

The victim was struck in the back and neck on W. 145th St. near Bradhurst Ave. about 11:20 p.m. Sunday, cops said. He ran around the corner bleeding and collapsed less than 200 feet away on Bradhurst Ave.

EMS rushed him to Harlem Hospital but he could not be saved. His name was not immediately released.

His killer has not been caught.

The victim was shot just three blocks away from where notorious drug lord-turned-federal informer Alberto “Alpo” Martinez was fatally shot 20 hours earlier.

Martinez, 55, was behind the wheel of a Dodge Ram on Frederick Douglass Blvd. near W. 152nd St. when several gunshots exploded through his driver’s-side window just after 3:20 a.m., police sources said. He died at Harlem Hospital.