Man, 20, killed on prison grounds 1 hour after being released: Police

Philadelphia police say the 20-year-old victim had just been released less than hour before being found shot to death on the prison grounds.

Video Transcript

- This morning, a 20-year-old man was shot and killed on the grounds of the Curran-Fromhold correctional facility in Holmesburg. Police say he was released at 1:00 in the morning, but officials did not find his body until about 50 minutes later. Now, let's take a live look at the scene, you can see that police officers are still out there. They're checking the ground because they say at least 10 shots were fired. It's-- a lot of things are coming, in this is breaking. A dark Sedan was seen fleeing the scene, but officials are still not sure whether the shooter or shooters were inside that vehicle.

SCOTT SMALL: We don't know if he was heading home at the time, after being released. Or if he was waiting for a ride. That we do not know. There's a cell phone next to the victim's body, but we don't know if that cell phone is even charged, or not.

- Police have not yet identified the victim, or said why he was being held at the prison.

