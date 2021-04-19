Man, 20, shot and killed outside Hillsborough 7-Eleven

Chris Tisch, Tampa Bay Times
·1 min read

A 20-year-old man was shot to death outside a 7-Eleven late Sunday night, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The incident occurred about 11 p.m. outside the store at the corner of Memorial Highway and George Road. Deputies arrived at the scene to find a 20-year-old man on the ground on George Road. Deputies performed live-saving measures and the man was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital, where he died.

Detectives have determined that the man got into an argument with a suspect outside the store prior to the shooting. The victim got into his vehicle and drove out of the parking lot onto George Road. The suspect followed him, pulled up next to the vehicle and fired multiple shots at the victim, deputies said.

No further details about the victim or suspect were released Monday.

Detectives are looking to speak to a male who came in contact with the victim outside the station before going inside. The male was driving a white Mini Cooper. Detectives would like to talk to this person about what he saw prior to the shooting.

Anyone with information on this case can contact the Sheriff’s Office at (813) 247-8200.

