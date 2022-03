Mar. 18—GOSHEN — A man who was charged with having almost 13 ounces of methamphetamine will receive a 20-year sentence after he entered a plea agreement Thursday.

Jonathan Gaby, 38, pled guilty to dealing meth as a Level 2 felony in Elkhart County Circuit Court. He admitted that he had 363 grams of the drug in his possession when he was arrested in November 2019.