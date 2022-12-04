Man in is 20s dead after shooting in Hunters Creek, Sheriff’s Office says

A man in his 20s is dead after a shooting Sunday morning on the 14000 block of Osprey Links Road in Hunters Creek, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a shooting just before 11 a.m. on Sunday discovered a man in his 20s with a gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital where he later died, OCSO said.

The alleged suspect, another man in his 20s, was known to the victim and fled the scene before deputies arrived, OCSCO said.

The investigation is ongoing.