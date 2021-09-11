Man in his 20s dies after he's found stabbed in St. Paul street

Sep. 11—A homicide investigation is underway after a man was stabbed in St. Paul on Friday night and died at the hospital.

Officers found the man lying in the street when they were called to East Seventh Street and White Bear Avenue in the Hazel Park neighborhood of the East Side about 9 p.m. Paramedics took the man, who was in his 20s, to Regions Hospital, where he died.

Homicide investigators were interviewing people and looking for possible witnesses. Police said the incident did not appear random and the motive was under investigation.

No one was under arrest as of early Saturday morning. Police asked anyone with information to call investigators at 651-266-5650.

Police said they will release the man's name after it's confirmed by the Ramsey County medical examiner's office.

The homicide was the 23rd of the year in St. Paul, matching the number of cases at this time last year in the city.