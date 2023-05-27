Man in his 20s dies after shooting in Orange County, deputies say

A man has died after a shooting Saturday morning, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to a news release, deputies responded to Rivertree Circle for a shooting around 8 a.m.

Deputies said they found a man in his 20s who had been shot.

The victim was then transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The sheriff’s office said there is no suspect information yet, and the investigation is ongoing.

