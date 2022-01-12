Man in his 20s fatally shot in Chandler, murder investigation underway

Chandler police

A murder investigation is underway after a man in his 20s was found shot in Chandler on Tuesday, officials said.

Officers responded to the scene near Ray and Kyrene roads just before 7 p.m. and found the man with a gunshot wound, Chandler Police Department spokesperson Detective Eva Zermeño said.

The Chandler Fire and Medical Department attempted life-saving measures on the man, but he ultimately died of his injuries.

The man's name was not released as of Wednesday morning.

"We have reason to believe this was an isolated incident, and there is no danger to the public," Zermeño said.

No further details were immediately available. An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO.

