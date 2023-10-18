A man in his 20s was fatally shot in a West Allis parking lot; police are investigating

A man in his 20s was found shot dead in a parking lot in West Allis on Wednesday, police said.

Police were notified of a shots fired incident at 11:16 a.m., with reports of a possible man down near the intersection of 64th Street and Lincoln Avenue, according to West Allis Police Chief Patrick Mitchell.

When officers arrived, they found a deceased male in a parking lot near an apartment building.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide, Mitchell said. Police say there is no threat to the area.

Initial reports indicated a possible carjacking, but Mitchell said police “don’t know that to be true yet.”

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

“It’s clear we do have a homicide,” he said.

West Allis police said the victim had no ties to the area. Authorities don't yet know the motive for the shooting or have a description of the shooter.

Police are asking anyone who may have information or witnessed the incident to call the West Allis Police Department at 414-302-8000.

This story will be updated.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal.

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: West Allis police investigating homicide, man in 20s fatally shot