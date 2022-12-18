Man in 20s found shot dead in DeKalb County, police say
DeKalb County police said they are investigating after a man in his 20s was found dead with a gunshot wound.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Police told Channel 2 Action News they responded to the 2900 block of Gus Place in reference to a person shot.
TRENDING STORIES:
1 dead, several others injured after fiery multi-vehicle accident in Clayton County
Unknown woman’s body found inside car on popular highway in Union City, police say
Police warn residents after 2 homes burglarized in metro Atlanta community
Police have not released the identity of the victim.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: