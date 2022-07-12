Man in his 20s found shot to death along South OBT in Orange County

A man was shot to death along a busy stretch of Orange Blossom Trail Monday night, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded to reports of a shooting along South OBT south of Sand Lake Road just before midnight.

They reported finding a shooting victim in his 20s in a parking in the 8400 block of South OBT.

READ: Homicide suspect, 18, arrested after multi-county pursuit ends with crash into Mount Dora synagogue

He was rushed to a hospital but did not survive, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

Investigators are calling it a homicide.

Detectives said they had no information about possible suspects in the case.

Channel 9′s Q McCray is at the scene working to gather the latest information in the case.

Watch his live reports on Eyewitness News This Morning.

READ: Orange County deputy suspended over Miya Marcano investigation

READ: Florida gas prices: What you’ll now pay to fill up your tank

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.