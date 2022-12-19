Man in his 20s gunned down in westside community

A young man in his early 20s was killed in a Sunday night shooting in Jacksonville’s Cedar Hills community on the westside.

Jacksonville police were called around 10:30 pm to Jammes Road, just north of Wilson Blvd. regarding a shooting. The man was found with at least one fatal gunshot wound.

JSO Homicide and Crime Scene Detectives conducted an initial investigation, canvassing the area for potential witnesses and surveillance video.

No suspect information was initially provided and JSO is asking for anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS



