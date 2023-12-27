Man in his 20s injured in a shooting, police say. The victim ran inside a gas station

Police are investigating a shooting Monday that sent a man to the hospital.

The shooting took place around 8 a.m. after four rounds were detected on the department’s ShotSpotter electronic activation.

Officers arrived and found a man in his 20s with at least two gunshot wounds at the Valero gas station at Jensen and Elm avenues in Fresno.

The man in his 20s was shot in the upper body and the right arm, police said. He was taken to a local hospital and was in stable condition.

Police said the man ran from an unknown shooting location to the Valero and went inside and asked for help.

Police are investigating where the shooting occurred.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 559-621-7000.