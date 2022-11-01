Man in his 20s shot to death in Orange County

A man in his 20s was shot to death Tuesday afternoon in the Oak Ridge neighborhood, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies were called at 2:30 p.m. to Americana Boulevard near South Texas Avenue after the victim was discovered with gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

