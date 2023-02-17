Man in his 20s shot to death in South Apopka

Orange County deputies are investigating a deadly shooting Friday.

Deputies said the shooting happened around 9:42 a.m. in the 1300 block of Highland Avenue.

Upon arriving, deputies located a man in his 20s who had been shot.

Read: ‘Decisive action’: Florida woman, 67, shoots, kills armed man inside her home

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital where he died, deputies said.

Deputies said they are in the early stages of their investigation and no other details were able to be released at this time.

Read: Pedestrian dies after being struck by train in Vero Beach, deputies say

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.