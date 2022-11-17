Man in his 20s shot on Kensington Street in Hartford

A man in his 20s was injured in a shooting on Kensington Street in Hartford on Wednesday night, according to police.

The Hartford Police Department responded to St. Francis Hospital around 10:45 p.m. after a gunshot victim arrived for treatment. Police met with the victim, a man in his 20s, who had sustained gunshot wounds.

His injuries were deemed non-life-threatening, police said.

The shooting was determined to have taken place on Kensington Street, police said. The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Division assumed the investigation into the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hartford Police Department at 860-722-8477.