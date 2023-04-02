Man in his 20s shot and killed in Orange County, deputies say

Deputies are investigating a deadly Orange County shooting that left one man dead.

According to deputies, the shooting happened Saturday at 4:52 p.m. on the 700 block of North Semoran Boulevard, just south of East Colonial Drive.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

When deputies arrived, they found a man in his 20s who had been shot.

The victim was transported to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Read: 18 children, four adults homeless after fire destroys building at Ocala apartment complex

Investigators have not released any suspect information or additional details of the shooting at this time.

Read: Driver hit and killed on Interstate 95 in Brevard County after her car catches fire, troopers say

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.