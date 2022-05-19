Man, 21, allegedly robbed woman who helped with car trouble in Pauoa

May 19—Prosecutors charged a 21-year-old man after he allegedly took a purse from a vehicle belonging to a 68-year-old woman who helped him after he appeared to have car trouble in Pauoa.

Christian E. Concepcion was charged Tuesday with first-degree unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle and second-degree robbery.

His aggregate bail is set at $50, 000.

The woman assisted a man identified as Concepcion with a vehicle that appeared to be stalled on Booth Road at about 4 :50 p.m. Sunday. After she helped him, Concepcion allegedly entered her vehicle, took her purse and fled on foot, police said.

Police were called and patrol officers chased after Concepcion, who entered another person's property to evade arrest.

Police arrested him on suspicion of unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle and robbery. Police also discovered the vehicle that the woman saw Concepcion in had been reported stolen.

Officers recovered the woman's purse.