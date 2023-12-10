Man, 21, arrested for alleged attempted murder in Kalihi

Dec. 10—Honolulu police arrested a 21-year-old man on suspicion of first-degree attempted murder after allegedly discharging a firearm and striking two victims in Kalihi Saturday afternoon.

According to a Honolulu Police Department report, the suspect got into an argument with a 42-year-old man that escalated, before discharging the firearm. The two unidentified victims, a 49-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman, were treated by emergency responders and transported to emergency rooms, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

The suspect was arrested at 3:05 a.m. and is in custody pending investigation.