Man, 21, arrested after he allegedly shot at delivery man, family in Waikiki

Feb. 12—Honolulu police arrested a 21-year-old man after he allegedly fired a handgun at a vehicle in Waikiki.

The alleged shooting occurred in the 400 block of Nahua Street at about 4 a.m. Sunday.

Police said the suspect and four other males were physically assaulting another man when a newspaper delivery man intervened.

As the delivery man drove away, the suspect allegedly fired a handgun at the vehicle occupied by the delivery man and his five family members with ages ranging from 17 to 32.

Police said three bullets hit the vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect fled in a dark-colored sedan. Police located him in Moanalua Thursday afternoon and arrested him on suspicion of first-degree attempted murder.