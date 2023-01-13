Man, 21, arrested in Chinatown armed robbery

Jan. 13—Honolulu police arrested a 21-year-old man in connection with an alleged armed robbery in Chinatown Thursday.

The man brandished a knife at a 46-year-old man in the 1000 block of Fort Street Mall at about 7:40 a.m. and took his cell phone, police said.

The victim sustained abrasions when he fell on the ground while trying to run away from the suspect.

Police located the suspect about an hour later in Chinatown and arrested him on suspicion of first-degree robbery.

Officers also recovered the victim's cell phone.