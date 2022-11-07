Man, 21, arrested in connection to fatal Northside shooting on Halloween

A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting last week in Northside.

Dicari Brown, 21, of Evanston, was taken into the Hamilton County jail early Monday, inmate records show.

Police said Brown is responsible in the shooting death of Tyrese Woodkins, 21, on Oct. 31.

Woodkins was found in the 4100 block of Kirby Avenue around 5:30 a.m., Cincinnati police said. He died of his injuries.

A grand jury will convene for Brown's case on Nov. 17.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Evanston man charged with murder in Halloween shooting death