Man, 21, arrested in connection with Kapalama armed robbery

Jul. 8—Honolulu police arrested a 21-year-old man in connection with an alleged armed robbery of a convenience store in Kapalama early Wednesday.

The robbery occurred at 7-Eleven on North King Street at about 2 :10 a.m.

Police said a masked man entered the store and brandished a handgun. He demanded money and threatened the store employee, police added.

The suspect then fled with an undisclosed amount of money taken from the store. No injuries were reported.

Later that morning, police located the suspect in Iwilei at about 7 :35 a.m. and arrested him on suspicion of first-degree robbery.