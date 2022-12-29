Man, 21, arrested after driving stolen vehicle at police officer

Dec. 29—A 21-year-old man was arrested this morning on suspicion of attempted murder after allegedly driving a stolen vehicle at a police officer in the Waianae area.

At around 11 a.m. officers from the Honolulu Police Department's Crime Reduction Unit located a stolen vehicle at Waianae District Park. The vehicle was occupied by a male, who was in the driver's seat.

Officers approached the vehicle and tried to stop it, but the suspect allegedly drove toward one of the officers, "forcing him to dive out of the path of the vehicle," HPD reported. The officer sustained bodily injuries.

The suspect, a 21-year-old man, was subsequently arrested on suspicion of various offenses, including first-degree attempted murder, first-degree unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle, resisting a lawful arrest, third-degree promoting a dangerous drug and first-degree resisting order to stop a motor vehicle.

The suspect is currently in custody.