Man, 21, arrested after robbery at illegal game room in Makiki

Oct. 5—Police arrested a 21-year-old man in connection with an alleged armed robbery at an illegal game room in the Makiki area.

The robbery occurred on Kinau Street at about 5 a.m. Saturday.

Police said a man entered the game room, brandished an unspecified dangerous instrument and held a 55-year-old woman against her will. He allegedly demanded money and her personal belongings.

Police said he fled the scene with money as well as the victim's jewelry and purse.

There were no injuries reported.

The next day, police located and arrested the 21-year-old man on suspicion of first-degree robbery and kidnapping.