Man, 21, charged after allegedly driving vehicle toward officer in Waianae

Dec. 31—Prosecutors charged a 21-year-old man after he allegedly drove a stolen rental vehicle toward a Honolulu police officer in Waianae.

Travis K. Key was charged Thursday with first-degree assault against a law enforcement officer, first-degree unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle and promoting a dangerous drug in the third degree.

His aggregate bail is set at $100,000.

Honolulu police said officers of the District 8 Crime Reduction Unit located a stolen BMW rental vehicle occupied by a man in the driver's seat at Waianae District Park at about 11:05 a.m. Wednesday.

When officers approached and attempted to stop the vehicle, the man intentionally drove the vehicle toward one of the officers, forcing the officer to dive out of the path of the vehicle, police said.

The officer sustained bodily injuries.

Police arrested Key on suspicion of first-degree attempted murder, first-degree unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle, resisting arrest, resisting to stop a motor vehicle and criminal contempt of court.

Key was also arrested on suspicion of promoting a dangerous drug in the third degree after officers found methamphetamine in his possession at the time of his arrest.