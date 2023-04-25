Man, 21, charged in Mililani acid attack held on $2M bail

Apr. 25—A 21-year-old man has been charged with allegedly throwing liquid on his ex-girlfriend, causing severe chemical burns to her face and body in Mililani.

Paul M. Cameron made an initial appearance before Judge Kristine Yoo at Honolulu District Court today via video conference from the courthouse cellblock on charges of second-degree attempted murder, carrying a firearm in the commission of a separate felony, and another weapons count.

His bail is set at $2 million.

During today's hearing, Cameron's attorney Myles Breiner described the bail amount as "outrageous" and requested a reduction. Yoo denied the request.

After the initial appearance ended, Breiner said, "My client has great empathy and sympathy for the victim in this case. He did not do this offense. He is not responsible for the terrible injuries she sustained. We intend to vigorously fight this case."

Court documents filed today detailed the alleged attack.

Honolulu police responded to a call of an aggravated assault in the parking lot of 24 Hour Fitness in Mililani at about 9:30 a.m. on April. 7

An employee told police a woman, 20, ran into the gym screaming for help and that her skin was burning. People rendered aid by pouring water on her until Honolulu Emergency Medical Services personnel arrived.

Police in court documents said the woman told officers an unknown male wearing a white face mask approached her and pointed a gun at her. She said she saw a flash but did not hear a gunshot.

The suspect then threw an unknown liquid on her before he ran off. The woman said the male did not say anything during the attack.

Court documents indicate the victim suffered "severe chemical burns to her face, shoulders, back and lower extremities." She remains in critical condition at a hospital.

Police recovered a 9-millimeter shell casing from the scene.

During a police investigation, detectives interviewed Cameron who said he and the woman ended their relationship around Feb. 13 and that he was hiking near Hanauma Bay with a friend at the time of the alleged attack.

Story continues

Detectives also interviewed Cameron's friend who said Cameron allegedly asked him on March 28 whether he knew how to get hydrochloric acid. When asked what he needed it for, Cameron said to "clean stuff."

Police also executed a search warrant of Cameron's phone that allegedly showed the phone's location in the area of 24 Hour Fitness in Mililani from 8:45 p.m. to about 9:24 p.m. It also showed the phone appeared in the East Oahu region at the same time.

Court documents also alleged Cameron visited a website a couple of days before and after the alleged attack that advertised a computer program that can "change GPS location." Documents also alleged Cameron participated in a March 30 conversation with an individual via text regarding purchasing a ghost gun.

Officers of the District 3 Crime Reduction Unit located and arrested Cameron near his home in Pearl City Friday morning.

After the hearing, Breiner said, "We believe that police made a mistake in this case, a grievous mistake. Our client is not responsible for this crime."

Of the website that Cameron allegedly visited that advertises changing GPS location, Breiner said, "It's easy to misinterpret that type of information." Cameron was not in Mililani at the time of the attack, he added.

A GoFundMe account was set up to help with medical expenses for the victim who was preparing for a fitness competition at the time of the attack. She suffered chemical burns to more than 30 percent of her body.