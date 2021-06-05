Man, 21, charged with murder in fatal stabbing of visitor in Waikiki

Jun. 5—Prosecutors charged a 21-year-old man in connection with Tuesday's stabbing death of a 19-year-old California visitor.

Oscar K. Cardona made his initial appearance before Judge Kristine Yoo at Honolulu District Court today via video teleconference from the courthouse cellblock after prosecutors charged him with second-degree murder in Elian De La Cerda's death. His bail is set at $1 million.

Police and Emergency Medical Services responded to a call of a stabbing near the Prince Jonah Kuhio Kalanianaole statue at the intersection of Kalakaua and Ohua avenues at about 12 :40 a.m.

Police said Dela Cerda and his friend, 23, who was also visiting Hawaii from California, were confronted by a group of individuals. A fight ensued and De La Cerda was stabbed in the chest, left shoulder and left side of his torso, police said in charging documents.

EMS pronounced him dead at the scene. The Honolulu Medical Examiner's Office said De La Cerda died of a stab wound to the chest. The manner of death has been classified as a homicide.

Police said an 18-year-old man and an unknown female struck De La Cerda's friend with a skateboard and assaulted him. He sustained a contusion to his head and a minor laceration to his hand in the affray and was treated and released at a hospital.

District 6 Crime Reduction Unit officers arrested Cardona near the scene of the stabbing at about 6 p.m. Tuesday. Police said they have not made any arrests at this time in the assault of De La Cerda's friend.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.