Man, 21, charged with robbery and kidnapping at illegal Makiki game room

Oct. 7—Prosecutors have charged a 21-year-old man in connection with an alleged armed robbery at an illegal game room in Makiki.

Christian E. Concepcion was charged with first-degree robbery and kidnapping. His aggregate bail is set at $250, 000.

The robbery occurred on Kinau Street at about 5 a.m. Saturday.

Police said a man entered the game room, brandished a dangerous instrument and held a 55-year-old woman against her will. He allegedly demanded money and her personal belongings.

Police said he fled the scene with money as well as the victim's jewelry and purse.

There were no injuries reported.

The next day, police located and arrested Concepcion on suspicion of robbery and kidnapping.