Man, 21, dead following Thursday night shooting on Gulfstream Drive in Naples

Deputies with the Collier County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting that killed a 21-year-old man in Naples.

The incident happened on the 4000 block of Gulfstream Drive in Naples, with deputies arriving after witnesses reported hearing gunshots outside their apartment at 8:50 p.m., according to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office.

According to an incident report, dispatch alerted deputies they received multiple calls reporting gunshots in the area.

When deputies arrived, they discovered witnesses aiding the victim, who was outside the apartment building.

The victim suffered from gunshot wounds. Deputies took over first aid until first responders arrived on scene.but later

The victim was transported to Gulf Coast Medical Center in Fort Myers, where he died.

Detectives determined it's an isolated incident. Because of Marsy's Law, they did not release the name of the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Collier County Sheriff’s Office at 239-252-9300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477.

Callers may remain anonymous, and if their information leads to an arrest, they're eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000.

This is a developing story and will be updated. Stay with the Naples Daily News and naplesnews.com for the latest.

