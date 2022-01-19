Man, 21, dies after being found shot inside vehicle Wednesday in East Akron

Police lights

A 21-year-old man found shot Wednesday morning inside a car on McKinley Avenue is Akron's second homicide of 2022.

Akron police said they were called to a reported shooting about 10:15 a.m. in the 800 block of McKinley Avenue in the city's East Akron neighborhood and found the man inside a car with an apparent gunshot wound.

The man was taken to Summa Akron City Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The man's name was being withheld pending positive identification and notification of next of kin, Akron police said. The Summit County Medical Examiner's office will do an autopsy.

Police said they collected shell casings and other evidence at the scene. The location is in a residential neighborhood north of Lover's Lane and east of Interstate 77.

As of Wednesday afternoon no arrests had been reported as police continued their investigation.

A 24-year-old man who died after being shot at a party late night Jan. 15 in Akron was the city's first homicide of 2022, police said.

The man, identified as Tyrique Shields of Cliffside Drive, Akron, was leaving a party at a residence in the 600 block of Kling Street when he was shot at about 11:30 p.m., according to police. Shields was pronounced dead early Sunday morning at Cleveland Clinic Akron General.

Police are asking anyone with information to call detectives at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip; call the Summit County Crime Stoppers at 330-434-COPS; or text TIPSCO with tips to 274637. Callers can remain anonymous.

Beacon Journal reporter Jim Mackinnon can be reached at 330-996-3544 or jmackinnon@thebeaconjournal.com. Follow him @JimMackinnonABJ on Twitter or www.facebook.com/JimMackinnonABJ.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Man, 21, dies after being found shot inside vehicle Wednesday in Akron