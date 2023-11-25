Man, 21, dies after car overturns in canal, troopers say

Florida Highway Patrol said a man has died after crashing his car into a Volusia County canal.

According to a news release, the Toyota driver was traveling southbound on Edgewater Canal Road, south of Tatum Boulevard.

Troopers said the 21-year-old man did not make a turn and ran off the road.

The car then drove into a canal and overturned.

Investigators said they found the vehicle fully submerged in water, and the driver died at the scene.

FHP said it is unclear when the crash happened overnight, as they found the car Saturday morning.

See a map of the scene below:

