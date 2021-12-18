Man, 21, dies after shooting in Lexington Friday night, police say

A 21-year-old man died after being shot in a neighborhood near downtown Lexington late Friday.

Lexington police said they were called to the shooting on the 800 block of Oak Hill Drive, off Loudon Avenue, at 10:56 p.m. When they arrived, police found the man inside a residence, where he was pronounced dead, Lexington police said in a news release Saturday.

Police said the Fayette County coroner’s office will release the man’s name.

They said the investigation is ongoing. No suspect information was released.

Police asked anyone with information to call (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at Bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app at P3tips.com.

The shooting was Lexington’s 36th homicide of 2021. The city surpassed the record number of homicides set in 2020, 34, on Dec. 7, when Ramon Pennie, 51, was found shot on Hill Street, near the Lexington Legends Ballpark.

