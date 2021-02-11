Man, 21, dies after he’s shot while driving in Arlington, police say

A 21-year-old man died after he was shot in Arlington on Wednesday evening as he and another person were driving away from a convenience store where several people had been gathered, police said.

The man, whose identity wasn’t released, was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. No suspects were in custody as of Thursday morning.

Officers responded to a reported shooting in the 600 block of Cousins Lane around 7:45 p.m., police said in a news release. Following an initial investigation, police said, detectives believe there were multiple people at a convenience store nearby, in the 1700 block of West Sanford Street.

The parties left the store in separate vehicles and an unknown suspect or suspects began to follow the victim, who was driving a car with a friend inside, police said. At least one person began firing at the car, striking the victim.

The other person in the car noticed the driver was shot and moved him to a passenger seat, as this person drove to a residence on Cousins Lane to get help, police said.

The motive of the suspect or suspects was unclear as of Thursday morning. Police were trying to retrieve surveillance video to get more information.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the victim’s identity pending notification of next of kin.